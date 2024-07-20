Larimer Choral Society adds interim executive director

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer Choral Society has named Jenna Riedl as its interim executive director, and named two other individuals to key positions.

Riedi has worked and volunteered at numerous nonprofit organizations over the past 20 years, with a focus on marketing and fundraising. Riedl previously worked for Canyon Concert Ballet as executive director and is a board member for Animal Friends Alliance.

Other personnel announcements included:

Jean Johnson, Silvertones conductor. Johnson is the Larimer Chorale’s assistant conductor, Silvertones conductor and the conductor for the Chorale’s Dickens Carolers. She recently retired as the vocal music director at Preston Middle School in the Poudre School District, where she taught choir and co-directed the school musical.

Danielle Snyder, collaborative pianist. Snyder was formerly a collaborative pianist and accompanist for the Colorado Children’s Chorale and Colorado Symphony Chorus. She has also accompanied and collaborated with various school, honor, festival and church choirs over the years. She operates a small studio of piano students and frequently plays at churches in Northern Colorado.

“We are delighted to welcome Jenna, Jean, and Danielle to our Larimer Choral Society family,” Erik Elliott, board president, said in a prepared statement. “Each of them brings valuable skills and fresh perspectives that align perfectly with our commitment and dedication to music and our community.”

For more information about the Larimer Choral Society, visit www.larimerchorale.org or contact Jenna Riedi at [email protected].