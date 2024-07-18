Eastglen Apartments in Longmont trade for nearly $18.6 million

LONGMONT — A Denver real estate investment firm recently bought the Eastglen Apartments community at 630 Lashley St. in Longmont for nearly $18.6 million.

TAG Lashley LLC, a holding company registered to the Denver address of real estate investment company Two Arrows Group, bought the complex from Eastglen Associates LPA, an entity registered to a residential address on Loomis Court in Longmont, Boulder County real estate records show.

Built in 1996, Eastglen has 102 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, according to online marketing materials for the complex. Of those, 20% are set aside through 2032 as affordable housing for residents who earn less than 50% of Longmont’s area median income.