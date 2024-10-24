Dream Finders Homes to buy Longmont’s Alliant National Title Insurance

LONGMONT — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH), a Florida-based homebuilder, has agreed to a deal to buy Longmont’s Alliant National Title Insurance Company Inc., a title insurance underwriter with 700 agents operating in 32 states.

Terms of the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed.

“This is a strategic acquisition for DFH and allows us to further vertically integrate alongside our existing title insurance agency business while facilitating growth in the title insurance marketplace,” Dream Finders CEO Patrick Zalupski said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to partner with a successful and motivated Alliant National team and believe our homebuilding operations can add meaningfully to the bottom line of Alliant National, which will in turn benefit the bottom line of DFH.”

Dream Finders did not respond to questions from BizWest about how the deal could affect Alliant’s Longmont operations and employees.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The homebuilder has a number of projects in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, such as the Uplands community in Westminster.

Parkes at Stonebridge Townhome Owners Association Inc. claimed in a February lawsuit that Dream Finders — which the HOA sued almost two years over allegedly shoddy construction work at the Longmont community — is using a web of affiliated holding companies to obscure assets and to avoid paying a settlement during arbitration for the late 2022 case.

on Facebook on LinkedIn