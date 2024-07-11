Verboten Brewing leads regional breweries at U.S. Open Beer

Breweries in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley took home more than a dozen medals this week at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, with Loveland’s Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project leading the pack with five total awards.

Here were the medals, categories and winning varieties for which awards were served up to local breweries at the annual Oxford, Ohio, event:

Gold

Belgian pale ale — Belgian Pale Ale, Cellar West Brewery, Lafayette.

English barleywine — Grow Old With You, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Loveland.

Kentucky Common — Angry Banjo, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Loveland.

Sweet stout or cream stout — Wired Greasy Grinder, Knuckle Puck Brewing, Longmont.

Silver

Belgian and French ale — Junebug, Echo Brewing Co., Erie.

Collaboration beer — Muncherwein, Liquid Mechanics Brewing, Lafayette, and Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project, Loveland.

Collaboration beer (IPA) — West Coast Cartel, Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette, and Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden.

English summer ale — Blotter, Cellar West Brewery, Lafayette.

Oatmeal stout — Pure Imagination, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Loveland.

Spirits barrel-aged beer — Gin Barrel-Aged Stay Classy, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Loveland.

Zwickelbier/Kellerbier — Kneebone, Cellar West Brewery, Lafayette.

Bronze