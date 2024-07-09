Gorjana jewelry store opening next week at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street Mall

BOULDER — Jewelry store Gorjana will open a Boulder location at the Twenty Ninth Street Mall on July 15.

The store will be located in a 1,000-square-foot space at 1755 29th St.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gorjana to our strong retailer lineup at Twenty Ninth Street,” the mall’s senior marketing manager, Heather Drake, said in a news release. “Gorjana’s elegant and timeless designs, coupled with their commitment to philanthropy, perfectly enhances our unique blend of shopping, dining and entertainment options, solidifying our position as Boulder’s premier retail center.”

Another Gorjana location in Lone Tree will open the same day. The Boulder and Lone Tree stores will be the second and third Colorado locations for Gorjana, which was launched in 2004 in Laguna Beach, California. The company opened its first Centennial State location in Denver’s Cherry Creek Mall this year.

“We have been so excited to plant our Laguna Beach roots in Colorado following the enthusiastic demand we’ve received this year, so our statewide expansion feels like a natural next step to continue meeting our incredible customers where they are,” Gorjana co-founder Jason Reidel said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring our SoCal designs to the Boulder and Lone Tree communities this summer.”