Smoker Friendly promotes Allen to VP of operations

BOULDER — Tom Allen has been promoted to vice president for operations at Boulder-based The Cigarette Store LLC, which does business as Smoker Friendly.

Allen joined Smoker Friendly in 2016 as retail operations manager, later becoming west regional director. His latest promotion took effect April 1.

Allen graduated from the University of Montana’s College of Business in 2006 and earned a master’s degree from Colorado State University in 2022. Between earning his degrees, he served more than 10 years as an officer in the U.S. Army.

Allen continues Smoker Friendly’s tradition of being a multi-generational family business. One uncle, Dan Gallagher, is president and CEO of the company, and another, Terry Gallagher, chairs its board.

“With his dedication, leadership and understanding of our company’s values and goals, Tom has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive results,” Dan Gallagher said in a prepared statement. “In his new role, Tom will be responsible for all day-to-day store operations. His leadership will play a critical part in continuing to drive sales and profitability, streamline our operations, improve processes, and ensure Smoker Friendly remains a leader in the retail tobacco industry.”Founded in 1991, Smoker Friendly owns and operates 341 stores in 13 states. The Cigarette Store is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke ‘N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.

