Fort Collins Chamber chair: Think regionally

LOVELAND — Business and civic leaders should think beyond municipal boundaries as they seek to address challenges facing their communities, the 2025 chair of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Chamber’s 120th celebration at the Pedersen Toyota Center at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Josh Guernsey, managing partner of Waypoint Real Estate and 2025 board chair, encouraged a crowd of 600 to think beyond the city limits of Fort Collins.

“We need to think differently,” Guernsey said. “We cannot think the same. I know, our company, our team members are coming from Severance, from Wellington, from Windsor. Our revenue is coming from Laramie, from Cheyenne, from Longmont. We’re based in Fort Collins, but those town boundaries don’t matter as much anymore. We need to think regionally. We need to collaborate regionally. We need transportation regionally. It’s critically important, so we need to think a little bit differently than we ever have in the past.”

He also advocated for increased collaboration with city officials.

“We need true relationship building,” Guernsey said. “We need to be collaborating with city staff, elected leaders, business community leaders. We have to be collaborating together to institute real change.”

Business leaders honored

The Chamber honored three business leaders for their contributions to the community during the celebration.

“Business is the cornerstone of the community,” Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said in a statement. “As the trusted business champion, catalyst and convener creating shared economic prosperity for Northern Colorado, it was our honor to celebrate these amazing community leaders.”

Honorees included:

2024 Collins Award recipient: Mark Soukup, Soukup Bush & Associates.

The Collins Award recognizes individuals for long-standing contributions to the community.

“With an extensive background in accounting, public service and philanthropy, Mark has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to business leadership, community service and economic development in Northern Colorado,” Guernsey said. “For more than three decades, Mark served as president of Soukup Bush & Associates, a 47-person CPA firm specializing in tax planning audit services, real estate valuations and financial consulting. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mark has been committed to advocacy, education and civic engagement. His involvement with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce spans decades, including his role as Chamber president in 1988.”

Mark Soukup received the Fort Collins Chamber’s Collins Award. Courtesy Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

2024 David May Advocacy Award: Carrie Gillis, Somerset Apartments & New Colony Apartments.

The David May Advocacy Award was created in 2020 in honor of former Chamber president and CEO David May, who advocated for free enterprise, sound economic principles and a sustainable business climate.

“Beyond Carrie’s professional achievements, Carrie’s commitment to advocacy is evident through her 35-year affiliation with the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce,” Guernsey said. “Since joining the Local Legislative Affairs Committee in 1996, she has been a driving force behind legislative initiatives that ensure a fair and balanced business climate.”

Carrie Gillis received the Fort Collins Chamber’s David May Advocacy Award. Courtesy Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

2024 Valerie Arnold Volunteer of the Year: Bob Carnahan, CGRS Inc.

The award embodies those who demonstrate qualities of an active volunteer and are an inspiration for others to become engaged in the community.

“Bob began his tenure with the Chamber as a volunteer in 1992 and today is one of our most active volunteers,” Hutchison said, noting Carnahan’s service on the Chamber’s Local Legislative Affairs Committee, Finance Committee, Election Committee and Board of Directors.

“Bob is an experienced chief financial officer/controller, with successful demonstrated history in several service, retail and construction companies. He loves civic involvement — yes, an accountant that is social.”

Bob Carnahan received the Fort Collins Chamber’s Valeria Arnold Volunteer of the Year Award. Courtesy Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber also recognized its outgoing chair, Miles Kailburn, co-founder and CEO, OTM.

Retiring board members included Kate Baker; Pat McMeekin, president of land development and partner, Hartford Homes; and Brandon Grebe, CEO, UpLift Development Group.

Sheri Ridgeway, CEO of Ridgeway Group Innovations, was recognized as outgoing chair of LLAC.

