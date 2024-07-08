Gloo acquires Church Law & Tax, ChurchSalary

BOULDER — Gloo Holdings LLC, a Boulder-based software company that builds technology solutions to help churches connect better with their congregations, has acquired Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary.

Gloo acquired the two ministry-serving organizations from Christianity Today International Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Stewarding a church is an extraordinary responsibility, and these brands have helped countless pastors, elders, and other leaders make wise decisions that lead to healthy churches,” Tim Dalrymple, Christianity Today CEO and president, said in a prepared statement. “Gloo is perfectly positioned to accelerate the growth of Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary with their best-in-class technology platform for churches. Christianity Today will double down on our global storytelling and thought leadership, while supporting these brands in their transition in every way we can.”

Church Law & Tax provides church leaders — ranging from executive pastors to financial administrators — with resources on legal and financial issues.

ChurchSalary provides church and ministry leaders with resources on salary and compensation.

The two organizations serve more than 100,000 church leaders with free and premium resources.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome both Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary into the Gloo family of brands,” Brad Hill, chief solutions officer at Gloo, said in a prepared statement. “Both organizations have a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to church leaders. By integrating their capabilities into the Gloo portfolio of offerings, we can serve more church leaders in even more comprehensive ways, ultimately helping their organizations thrive.”

Gloo’s technology platform connects more than 200,000 ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights, and funding.