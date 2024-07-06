Westminster Community Foundation announces 2024 giving program

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Community Foundation has unveiled its 2024 Community Giving Program. The grant program channels funds to nonprofit organizations and community-led initiatives that enrich the Westminster community and its residents.

“The WCF strongly believes in the strength of unity and the power of collaboration

to confront challenges and implement solutions that make a difference. By

supporting and partnering with exceptional groups, the Foundation amplifies our

collective impact and builds a stronger Westminster for everyone,” Natalie Martinez, executive director of the foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Our mission is to advance philanthropy and good works in Westminster inspiring positive change.”

“The Foundation’s priorities include advancing a thriving community, elevating

Westminster youth, and enhancing our beautiful city,” Martinez added.

SPONSORED CONTENT How market participation facilitates the region’s renewable energy use Platte River Power Authority joined an organized energy market in 2023 and will join another in 2026. Read more about the how these efforts benefit the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

Objectives of the program include:

Ensuring that all Westminster residents are healthy, housed, safe and prosperous.

Providing pathways to success for Westminster students.

Supporting the arts and healthy outdoor activities for all to enjoy in the city’s parks.

Addressing emergent hardships with innovative solutions.

Information regarding the Community Giving Program can be found on the WCF

website.

The Foundation will accept online grant applications beginning July 15. All grant applications must be submitted online by Aug. 23. Eligible submissions will be reviewed by a grant review committee comprised of WCF Board members and community representatives. Awards will be limited to $5,000. Awardees will be notified in early October.