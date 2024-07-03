Platte River to break ground on largest solar project in Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE — Platte River Power Authority next week will officially break ground on its Black Hollow Solar project, which will provide enough electricity to power more than 36,000 homes a year.

The authority will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate its largest solar project to date, the Black Hollow Solar project. The plan is to complete it by 2025 and deliver roughly 367,000 megawatt-hours of energy to Platte River’s system every year, according to a news release.

The pandemic, tariffs and other challenges delayed the project for three years, the release said.

Black Hollow Solar is one of several non-carbon energy projects Platte River is adding to its carbon-free resource mix to prepare for the closure of its coal- fired power plant at the end of 2029, the release stated.

At present, the authority controls the Rawhide Prairie and Rawhide Flats solar farms, which together provide enough electricity to power 16,000 homes per year.

With the addition of this non-carbon resource, Platte River is moving toward a clean energy future guided by its Resource Diversification Policy adopted by their board of directors in 2018, according to the release.