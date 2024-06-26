Downtown Loveland getting 3 new businesses
LOVELAND — Two new businesses have opened in downtown Loveland, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, and a third is on the way in about a month.
Sage Speakeasy and Taproom, opened Monday on the southwest side of the Cleveland Station building at 428 N. Cleveland Ave., and Writing Heights Writers Association opened over the weekend across the street at 415 N. Cleveland Ave., in a space formerly occupied by Cupcake Gypsies. In mid-July, Urban Field, which opened its pizza and market business in Longmont in 2022, will open at 214 E. Fourth Ave. at the former Crow Hop taproom.
SPONSORED CONTENT
The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café
A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!