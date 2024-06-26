Downtown Loveland getting 3 new businesses

Urban Field is the brainchild of Nick Swanson (seen here), culinary director; Paul Nashak, proprietor; Lindsey Beddard, operations director; and Darrin Gilman, beverage director; who joined forces after working together at restaurants operated by the local Mountain Sun Pubs and Breweries group. Lucas High/BizWest.

LOVELAND — Two new businesses have opened in downtown Loveland, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, and a third is on the way in about a month.

Sage Speakeasy and Taproom, opened Monday on the southwest side of the Cleveland Station building at 428 N. Cleveland Ave., and Writing Heights Writers Association opened over the weekend across the street at 415 N. Cleveland Ave., in a space formerly occupied by Cupcake Gypsies. In mid-July, Urban Field, which opened its pizza and market business in Longmont in 2022, will open at 214 E. Fourth Ave. at the former Crow Hop taproom.