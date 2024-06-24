Regents approve $6.28B CU system budget, tuition up for new Boulder students

BOULDER — University of Colorado Board of Regents last week approved a $6.28 billion budget for the four-campus CU system, which includes the state’s flagship university in Boulder, for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

New students coming to CU Boulder will pay 3% more for tuition, but existing students will pay the same rates they did last year.

Faculty and staff across the system will get a 3% pay bump.

The approved system budget represents an increase of 3.5% over fiscal year 2023-20324.

“This budget allows us to keep tuition in check for students and their families while also investing in our faculty and staff,” said CU president Todd Saliman. “We’re grateful to state leaders for their increase in funding for higher education this year, which allows us to deliver on our mission of excellence in education, research and health care.”