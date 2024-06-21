Dry Storage promotes Jamroz to CEO

BOULDER — Dry Storage, a Boulder-based mill and regenerative grain collective, has promoted Devin Jamroz to CEO. Jamroz previously served as the company’s vice president of sales.

Jamroz, a Denver native and veteran of the natural-food industry, came to Dry Storage in 2022 after co-founding and eventually selling SteepFuze, a CBD-infused coffee brand.

In his new role, “he will continue to identify new opportunities for Dry Storage while maintaining and growing existing relationships with B2B partners, promoting the economical, social and ecological benefits of regionally grown organic regenerative grain,” the company said in a press release.

SPONSORED CONTENT The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!

“Devin’s passion for Dry Storage and milling the best flour for chefs, bakers, distillers and brewers is infectious. The way he has forged relationships for Dry Storage and on behalf of the regenerative farming mission has exceeded all of our expectations. Grain is our medium for change and we are thrilled to see what he will do as he leverages the incredible team, superlative product, and world-acclaimed hospitality platform as CEO,” Emily Philpott, Dry Storage board chair, said in a written statement.

Devin Jamroz

Jamroz’s promotion comes after Dry Storage’s founders, Kelly and Erika Whitaker, won the James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurateur at a ceremony in Chicago.

“I could not be more excited and honored to take on this role,” Jamroz said in a prepared statement. “Many companies talk about the importance of our soil and environment but too few commit to their cause the way Dry Storage does. Every step of the process is important to us. The best part is every bag of flour or grain we sell means more wheat we plant to be grown regeneratively here in Colorado for Coloradans. The company’s founders at Blue Room and Id Est started something incredible and it is an absolute privilege to continue their mission to support our partner farmers, chefs, bakers, brewers, and distillers.”

Dry Storage will launch a Series B fundraise in June to help “accelerate sales, facilitate more regional production, and deepen the positive impact to Colorado’s farmlands and farmers,” the company said.