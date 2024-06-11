Whitakers of Boulder’s Id Est Hospitality Group win James Beard Award

BOULDER — Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker of the Boulder-based Id Est Hospitality Group won the James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurateur at a ceremony in Chicago.

The Whitakers’ restaurant portfolio includes Denver’s The Wolf’s Tailor and BRUTØ, along with Boulder’s Basta.

The James Beard Foundation, according to a news release, awards Best Restaurateur to an operator who uses “their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community.”

Matt Vawter of Breckenridge’s Rootstalk took home the James Beard award for Best Chef in the Mountain category, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Vawter was the only other Colorado chef or restaurant to win on Monday night.

“These remarkable individuals embody the very essence of our Good Food for Good ethos, showcasing exceptional talent, unwavering dedication to their craft, and a steadfast commitment to elevating the industry,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a prepared statement. “With their passion, skill, and leadership, they are shaping our nation’s dining landscape and setting a new standard for culinary excellence.”

In addition to the James Beard award, Wolf’s Tailor and BRUTØ each earned a Michelin one-star recognition and Michelin green stars for sustainability practices last year when The Michelin Guide released its first Colorado edition.