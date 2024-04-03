Whitakers, Id Est co-founders, named James Beard finalists

BOULDER — Kelly and Erika Whitaker, co-founders of Id Est Hospitality Group in Boulder, have advanced as finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The Whitakers were nominated in Beard’s Outstanding Restaurateur category. Their restaurant group includes Basta, an upscale pizzeria at 3601 Arapahoe Ave.

The other finalists from Colorado, who were nominated in the Best Chef in the Mountain Region category, were Penelope Wong, co-owner of Yuan Wonton in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, and Matt Vawter, owner of Rootstalk in Breckenridge. The Mountain Region includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

The winners will be announced June 10 at an awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The finalists were chosen from 13 Colorado semifinalists that were announced by the foundation in January, the same number from the state that reached the semifinal level in 2023. Kelly Whitaker had been nominated last year as well, following on Id Est’s Denver restaurants Wolf’s Tailor and BRUTØ each earning a Michelin one-star recognition as well as Michelin green stars for sustainability practices.

Among the other semifinalists from Colorado was Theo Adley of Marigold in Lyons, nominated in the Best Chef category.