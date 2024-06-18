HRMS Solutions, ATS Management Consulting merge to form Ascend

BOULDER — HRMS Solutions, a Boulder human-resources consulting firm, has merged with New York-based ATS Management Consulting to form Ascend Inc.

Both companies were — and Ascend is now — service partners with UKG Inc., a human-resources software giant.

“By uniting under Ascend, we now have an even larger pool of talent, expertise, and project management resources to provide outstanding service to even more UKG prospects and customers,” Ascend president and chief operating officer Mike Maiorino said in a prepared statement. “Ascend’s deeper practical, functional, and technical expertise will expand future services to offer greater value. I am excited to see our two teams working together and the impact we will have on UKG customers.”