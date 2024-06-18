Boulder Chamber promotes Kitching to Transportation Connections leadership role

Darcy Kitching is the new Transportation Connections associate executive director and business outreach manager at the Boulder Chamber. Courtesy Boulder Chamber

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has elevated Darcy Kitching to the role of Transportation Connections associate executive director and business outreach manager.

She was previously the chamber’s transportation demand management outreach specialist.

“In her new role, Kitching joins the Boulder Chamber leadership team to develop innovative strategic initiatives associated with the chamber’s transportation demand management, workforce mobility, and transportation policy activities,” a Boulder Chamber news release said.

Kitching will report to Transportation Connections executive director Karen Worminghaus.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Boulder Chamber’s leadership team,” Kitching said in the release. “Transportation Connections serves a vital role in support of the Boulder region’s economic vitality and quality of life. I’m excited to partner with our Boulder Chamber policy advocacy, business services, and economic vitality departments to ensure we are meeting our workforce transportation needs in new and creative ways.”