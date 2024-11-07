University of Colorado system is $11.6B economic engine for state

BOULDER — The four-campus University of Colorado system was responsible for $11.6 billion in economic activity last year, according to a recent analysis from the Business Research Division of CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

When you include the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, the economic-impact of the system — which includes the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, the University of Colorado Denver and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus — the fiscal 2023 economic-impact total jumps to $19.3 billion.

“I’m immensely proud of the incredible achievements happening across all four CU campuses. This economic impact report is a powerful testament to our collective efforts,” CU president Todd Saliman said in a prepared statement. “It’s exciting to celebrate the vital role CU plays in driving Colorado’s economy forward. From advancing research to enriching our communities, CU is dedicated to building a prosperous future for our state, and we’re honored to be at the forefront of that mission.”

The $11.6 billion figure is up 7% compared with fiscal 2022.

“Economic impact figures include employee and student worker earnings, operating expenditures, construction, research, and spending by students and visitors,” the report said. “The study did not include the impact of alumni, retirees, technology transfer, and visits associated with football, conferences and concerts.”

Throughout the 2023 fiscal year, the CU system employed 57,161 faculty, staff and student workers.

