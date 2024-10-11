Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 37% in September

DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 37% in September from the same period a year ago, with year-to-date filings up 30%.

The state recorded 670 bankruptcy filings during September, compared with 489 during that month in 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 707 bankruptcy filings in August.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 658 in September 2024, with 12 business filings, compared with 476 individual and 13 business filings in September 2023.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Year to date, Colorado has recorded 5,140 bankruptcy filings, compared with 3,975 through August 2023.

September filings increased in Boulder and Larimer counties, with declines in Broomfield and Weld counties

Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in September, up 30% from 20 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 28 bankruptcy filings in August 2024. Year-to-date filings total 212, up 12% from 189 a year ago.

Broomfield recorded six bankruptcy filings in September, down from seven in July 2023. Broomfield recorded 12 bankruptcy filings in August 2024. Year-to-date filings total 75, up 74% from 43 a year ago.

Larimer County filings totaled 36 in September, up 29% from 28 the prior year. Larimer recorded 45 bankruptcy filings in August 2024. Year-to-date filings total 330, up 21% from 273 a year ago.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 44 in September, down 4% from 46 a year ago. Weld recorded 55 bankruptcy filings in August 2024. Year-to-date filings total 477, up 27% from 375 a year ago.

September business filings included:

MRSC CO Aspen House LLC. The Loveland-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing assets of $10,565,090 and liabilities of $3,045,497. Case No. 24-15323-JGR, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Denver..

JD Wideman, DO, PC. The Fort Collins company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing assets of $60,373 and liabilities of $600,791. Case No. 24-15758-KHT, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Denver.

MBTT Investments LLC. The Fort Collins company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing assets $1,301,200 and liabilities of $1,283,614. Case No. 24-15766-KHT, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Denver.

on Facebook on LinkedIn