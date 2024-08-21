Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 44% in July

DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 44% in July from the same period a year ago, with year-to-date filings are up 29%.

The state recorded 735 bankruptcy filings during July, compared with 509 during that month in 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 656 bankruptcy filings in June.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 725 in July 2024, with 10 business filings, compared with 496 individual and 13 business filings in July 2023.

Year to date, Colorado has recorded 4,433 bankruptcy filings, up 29% from 3,421 through July 2023.

July filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder County recorded 36 bankruptcy filings in July, up 80% from 20 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in June 2024. Year-to-date filings total 158, up 10.5% from 143 a year ago.

Broomfield recorded 11 bankruptcy filings in July, up from 10 in July 2023, an increase of 10%. Broomfield recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in June 2024. Year-to-date filings total 57, up 84% from 31 a year ago.

Larimer County filings totaled 40 in July, up 74% from 23 the prior year. Larimer recorded 28 bankruptcy filings in June 2024. Year-to-date filings total 249, up 21% from 206 a year ago.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 62 in July, up 59% from 39 a year ago. Weld recorded 62 bankruptcy filings in June 2024. Year-to-date filings total 378, up 27% from 297 a year ago.

July business filings included: