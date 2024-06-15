Sproutin’ Up receives donation of abandoned bikes

FORT COLLINS — Sproutin’ Up, a north Fort Collins nonprofit farm, received a donation of 10 abandoned bicycles from Crowne at Timberline apartments.

The bicycles were repaired by nonprofit volunteers of the Homeward Alliance Mobile Bike Repair team, with the help of kids from Sproutin’ Up who will use the bikes to deliver CSA shares and collect community compost in and around north Fort Collins neighborhoods and businesses.

Jennifer Hahnke, a Sproutin’Up board member and Better Business Bureau Foundation employee, said the collaboration highlights “how rewarding it is to have an idea for bikes that need a new purpose for kids who need transportation and watch it morph into a volunteer day between two nonprofits and a generous business to benefit youth and our community.”