Heaths dominated Boulder County for decades

Editor’s note: BizWest is profiling inductees into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

BOULDER — Josie and Rollie Heath are among nine individuals to be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The hall’s Class of 2025 will be honored Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oleg Ave. in Boulder. Other inductees include Ron Brambila, Kena Guttridge and Mark Guttridge, Dee Perry, Art Stapp and Debbie Stapp, and Bert Steele.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Heaths, the classic power couple in their public lives, have been leaders in the Democratic Party and, in turn, Boulder County, for multiple decades.

Josie and Rollie Heath have spent decades shaping policies and programs that uplift and empower Coloradans. Josie Heath has fostered initiatives that strengthen education, social equity and community resilience ,while Rollie Health, a former Colorado state senator and gubernatorial candidate, dedicated his career to economic development, education reform and policy initiatives.

The couple married and lived in West Germany for four years while Rollie worked with the military, then moved to Boulder.

Rollie, legally known as Stratton Rollins Heath, was born in Baltimore and earned a degree in business administration as well as his law degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He worked at multiple businesses, including as senior vice president at Johns Manville Corp. from 1973 to 1990.

Elected to the Colorado Legislature, he served in the Senate from 2009 to 2017 including as majority leader from 2013 to 2015.

Rollie founded ProgressNow, a progressive advocacy organization, and taught a course at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business called “Humanizing the Negotiating Process.”

He then became a partner in NorthStone Group and a management consultant.

Josie Ward Heath, born in San Jose, California, also graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a master’s degree after earning a bachelor’s in education from East Oregon State College.

In Boulder, she has served in both public and private life but has always been an advocate for arts and culture, children, civil and human rights, economic empowerment and the environment.

A member of the Board of Boulder County Commissioners from March 1982 until March 1990, she then launched the first of two campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

She served as president of the Community Foundation of Boulder County, and retired in January 2017 after 21 years there. She and Ryan Martens were involved in founding the foundation’s Pledge 2% fund, in which early-stage entrepreneurs pledged 2% to the community if they were to have an exit event. This program has raised more than $6 million for nonprofits in Boulder County, thanks to the entrepreneurs.

Her resume includes serving as president of the Boulder County Women’s Resource Center, vice president of Boulder County United Way, director of the Women’s Resource Center at the Community College of Denver’s Red Rocks campus, and one of the founders of the Boulder County Clean Air Consortium. She was a member of the U.S. Circuit Court judicial selection committee from 1976 to 1979 and was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as Denver regional director for ACTION, a federal agency for volunteer service.

She served a teaching fellowship in the Institute of Politics at Harvard University, and is past president of Jurismonitor.

Josie Heath also has volunteered with Mental Health Partners of Boulder County and as commissioner on the Colorado State Land Board.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at halloffamebiz.com.

on Facebook on LinkedIn