New branding unveiled for 119 corridor’s transit, bikeway

BOULDER — Those traveling the Colo. 119 corridor will now see new, brightly covered branding for drivers, transit riders and bicyclists.

The branding marks completion of the “CO 119 Branding and Wayfinding Project,” a collaboration between Commuting Solutions, the cities of Boulder and Longmont, Boulder County, the Regional Transportation District, and the Colorado Department of Transportation. That initiative is part of the broader “CO 119 Safety, Mobility and Bikeway Project,” which is coordinating construction along the Diagonal Highway, the corridor connecting Boulder and Longmont.

The project is designed to provide a safer, more-efficient transportation experience along the Diagonal Highway with improved intersection safety, a separated nine-mile-long bikeway with branded wayfinding signs and an efficient Bus Rapid Transit service.

“Our goal with the new branding and wayfinding system is to create a cohesive and user-friendly experience for all travelers along CO 119,” Audrey DeBarros, executive director of Commuting Solutions, said in a prepared statement. “This branding will not only establish a recognizable identity but will also foster ease of use and enhance safety as travelers explore moving between modes of transportation.”

The design was intended to reflect the natural beauty of the Front Range while drawing inspiration from the successful Flatiron Flyer bus rapid transit brand. The blue and gold colors are prominently featured for continuity across the region.

As part of the process, the bikeway was designated the Diagonal Bikeway, and the RTD Bus Rapid Transit service was to be branded the Diagonal Flyer.

Feedback was gathered through bilingual online surveys and in-person pop-up events, with local residents emphasizing their desire for a modern, simple design that reflects the area’s distinct identity, according to Commuting Solutions.

