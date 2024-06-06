Longs Peak Hospital expansion project reaches halfway point

The highest beam is installed at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont on May 29, marking the midway point of the expansion and renovation project, which is expected to be completed in 2025. Courtesy UCHealth

LONGMONT — General contractor McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. and design partner Page recently celebrated the topping-out milestone of UCHealth’s 89,000-square-foot, three-story expansion and renovation to its Longs Peak hospital campus.

The $55 million expansion project, scheduled for completion in June 2025, will add immediate capacity for expanded clinical programs and additional shell space for future growth to the growing 83-bed hospital with a three-phased approach.

“UCHealth creatively and thoughtfully built this hospital eight years ago with plans in mind to expand as needed,” UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital president Ryan Rohman said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to be able to grow our services to meet the growing health care needs of our community.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River is proactively managing its clean energy transition costs Learn more about how Platte River Power Authority is proactively managing its clean energy transition costs across the region.

Phase I at the north end of the hospital consists of 46,500 square feet and includes two new operating rooms, nine new pre- and post-anesthesia care unit bays, three labor, delivery and recovery rooms, one C-section room, as well as seven examination rooms and three Fast Track rooms in the emergency department. Shell space has been incorporated into these patient units to accommodate additional growth. Also included in Phase I is an expansion of the sterile processing department and a new helipad for higher-acuity emergency services.

Phase II of the project will expand the hospital’s central utility plant and miscellaneous support spaces by 4,450 square feet to accommodate present and future expansion efforts. Finally, the existing courtyard space will be infilled to provide an additional 9,990 square feet of ground-level space to expand the hospital’s kitchen and dining operation, as well as three shelled operating rooms for the campus’ ambulatory surgery center. Two floors of space above the courtyard will be reserved for future inpatient growth.

The expansion efforts are coupled with more than 10 department renovations comprising 28,200 square feet between the hospital’s three floors. These departments include the pharmacy, sterile processing department, kitchen, clinical laboratory and other administrative and support departments.

As patients are still receiving care at the hospital, Page and McCarthy implemented additional safety and sterilization measures, as well as frequent coordination with UCHealth, to avoid disruptions and ensure the safety of the patients, staff and visitors is a top priority.

Longs Peak Hospital, which opened in 2017 as a 51-bed facility, is being adapted to meet the increasing health needs of the growing community. Now expanded to 83 beds, the hospital is undergoing further updates to include additional treatment areas and shell spaces to serve the evolving patient needs of Weld and Boulder counties.

“Having constructed the medical center on the Longs Peak Campus just two years ago, we are thrilled to aid UCHealth in delivering expanded medical opportunities to this community,” Jason Coughlin, McCarthy’s vice president of operations, said in a news release. “With a deep-rooted knowledge of this campus, we have watched this project come to life, as we simultaneously witness the life-changing treatment happening at Longs Peak Hospital.”

“UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital exemplifies innovation, flexibility and growth in meeting the needs of the community,” said Page’s principal and lead health-care planner, Akshay Sangolli. “Having worked on the master-planning and award-winning design of the original Longs Peak Hospital that opened in 2017 and multiple other significant projects, including the Longs Peak Medical Center that opened in 2022, Page’s design team feels immense pride in continuing this critical work with UCHealth and McCarthy to build capacity for expanded clinical services for patients. This expansion aims to create an innovative, welcoming and healing environment that meets the needs of the growing community.”

Major design and construction trade partners include Cator Ruma, Walter P Moore, Cevian, JVA, BHA, Ricca, Jensen Hughes, FD2S, Lerch Bates, SLR, Envision Planning, Trautman & Shreve, Sturgeon Electric, Zimmerman Metals, SNS Iron Works, Integrity Fire Safety Services, Heggem-Lundquist, Encore Electric, Commercial Flooring Services and Douglass Colony Group.