Frank takes reins at Boulder Country Day School

BOULDER — Robin Lamberta Frank has been selected to lead Boulder Country Day School.

Frank took the reins July 1 after a comprehensive search process, according to a news release from the private school at 4820 Nautilus Court North that said she “was selected for her deep and extensive experience in pedagogy, curricular design and experiential learning.”

Raised in Parker, Frank has always held a deep appreciation for science and the educational power of nature, having started her teaching journey as an Instructor and program director for the Catalina Marine Institute in California and a naturalist for Denali National Park in Alaska.

“I was truly moved to see BCD’s core values in action; the curiosity, engagement, and joy radiating from everyone I met was palpable,” Frank said in a prepared statement. “From preschool to eighth grade, the students’ questions and conversations clearly demonstrated that they feel authentically known, seen, valued and loved.

Frank holds a master’s degree in educational administration from California State University Northridge and a bachelor’s in marine science and business administration from the University of Miami. Most recently, she was principal of the elementary school at Campbell Hall Episcopal School in Studio City, California. While there, she also served as middle-school dean and diversity coordinator and taught middle-school science and humanities.

Before coming to Campbell Hall, she was associate head of school and upper school director at St. Paul’s Academy in Bellingham, Washington.

Boulder Country Day School serves students from age 2½ through eighth grade.

