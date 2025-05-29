University of Texas dean to join CU as provost

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder has hired Ann Huff Stevens as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Stevens, who starts at CU in July, is the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and professor of economics at the University of Texas at Austin.

As an economics professor, her research interests include topics such as “incidence and long-term effects of job loss, connections between economic shocks and health, and poverty and safety-net dynamics,” according to a CU news release.

Stevens will take over from outgoing CU provost Russell Moore, who had been in the position for 15 years.

“I couldn’t be more honored to step into this role as provost and contribute to the future of CU Boulder,” Stevens said in the release. “My research career as an economist has been driven by my belief that research contributes to the public good. My work in interdisciplinary settings and as dean has exposed me to a large span of academic disciplines, and I look forward to working with faculty, staff and students who contribute to an even broader range of academic inquiry, learning and excellence at CU Boulder.”

