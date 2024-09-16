Boulder’s AmideBio wins SBIR grant for diabetes treatment research

BOULDER — Biopharmaceutical company AmideBio LLC has received a $1.93 million grant from the federal government for diabetes treatment research.

Small Business Innovation Research grant funding from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) “will allow AmideBio to develop a dual agonist insulin for treating diabetics with impaired awareness of hypoglycemia,” the company said in a news release.

After further study, AmideBio plans to narrow down several treatment candidates and eventually bring forward an Investigational New Drug application to the Food and Drug Administration.

“This grant will enable us to bring forward a dual agonist insulin-glucagon biologic to clinical readiness with a time-action profile similar to regular insulin but without the risk of hypoglycemia if an overdose occurs,” AmideBio CEO Pawel Fludzinski said in the release. “We are grateful the NIDDK has agreed to fund the development of what will in essence be a molecular artificial pancreas system with the potential to reduce the risk of impaired awareness of hypoglycemia for people living with diabetes.”AmideBio won a $2.69 million SBIR grant in 2022 for research into a potential treatment for a rare pediatric disease.