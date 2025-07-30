Weiser to hear Estes residents on hospital acquisition

ESTES PARK — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a public meeting on Thursday in Estes Park at which residents can share their thoughts on UCHealth’s proposed acquisition of Estes Park Health.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Estes Park Community Center’s multipurpose room, 660 Community Drive.

The deal neared completion in May when the UCHealth board of directors and the Park Hospital District endorsed the agreement for Estes Park Health to affiliate with UCHealth. It just awaits Weiser’s approval.

Under the Colorado Hospital Transfer Act, the attorney general is obligated to review the transaction and ensure it will not result in a material change in the charitable purposes to which the assets of the hospital have been dedicated, and that assets don’t leave the state. In making this determination, Weiser also must consider whether there are reductions in the availability or accessibility of health-care services in the communities served by the hospital.

“Our department’s duty is to carefully evaluate the proposed transaction and ensure that it is carried out legally and in a way that preserves the hospital’s mission and UCHealth’s commitment to the health and wellness of the Estes Park community,” Weiser said in a news release. “This is an opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard in this process and for our department to make a more informed decision.”

Under the affiliation agreement, Estes Valley Medical Center would be formed as a nonprofit corporation with a 50-year operating lease with 10-year automatic renewal.

Those interested can also submit concerns and information to [email protected] until Aug. 8.

