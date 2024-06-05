CU buys former movie theater in Louisville for $10M

The University of Colorado Boulder has contracted to purchase the Regal Cinebarre property in Louisville. Source: University of Colorado Boulder.

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder has closed on the $10 million acquisition of the Regal Cinebarre movie theater in Louisville, intending the 8.85-acre site along U.S. Highway 36 to be used for off-campus housing.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, CU closed May 16 on the purchase of the property at 1164 W. Dillon Road on May 16, the theater closed its doors on May 23, and CU anticipates taking possession on June 15.BizWest reported last fall that the purchase had been approved by CU’s Board of Regents on Nov. 1, with the site intended for use as a transit-oriented development to house faculty and students.