High-growth industries highlight ‘Future of the 36 Corridor’ event

SUPERIOR — Experts from three growing industries will highlight a panel discussion at BizWest’s “Future of the 36 Corridor” event, June 13.

The event will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the new Superior Civic Center, 2250 Main St.

John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, will moderate “The Next Economy,” a panel discussion focused on the aerospace, life-sciences and quantum sectors, including their impacts on demand for commercial and residential real estate.

Participants include:

Jennifer Chavez, director of leasing, BioMed Realty. BioMed in 2022 paid $625 million for a 1-million-square-foot portfolio in Flatiron Park in Boulder, with a substantial portion of the park focused on the life-sciences space.

Adam Breen, operations manager, Northrop Grumman Corp. The aerospace and defense contractor recently expanded its operations in Boulder.

Max Perez, vice president of strategic initiatives, Infleqtion. Infleqtion, a trade name for ColdQuanta Inc., produces software-configured, quantum-enabled products.

The Future of the 36 corridor event will include two other panels:

Transforming a Corridor: How demographic trends are reshaping real estate in the Denver-Boulder corridor. Population growth, shifting labor patterns, housing, multimodal transportation, remote work and other factors are dramatically altering the types of development that’s occurring in the corridor. How will these changes transform the corridor in the decades to come?

Redevelopment & Infill: Communities along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor are redeveloping underused properties into viable, vibrant projects. What market forces affected these properties, and how have developers and city officials determined the highest and best use for them going forward?

Title sponsors for the event include Holland & Hart and Sterling Bay. Supporting sponsor is the City and County of Broomfield, with associate sponsors including City of Westminster Economic Development and First American Title. The Town of Superior is the venue sponsor.

Tickets for the event are available here.