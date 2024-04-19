Sexy Sammies to open in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — Centennial Hospitality Group will open its third Sexy Sammies location and 16th company restaurant this summer in Johnstown.

Sexy Sammies, which features chicken tenders and sandwiches, will open at 4904 Larimer Parkway, adjacent to the Scheels sporting-goods store, in a space that previously housed Hiroshi Teriyaki, said Brian Seifried, founder and president of Centennial Hospitality Group and a 2015 BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty honoree, adding that “we are thrilled to be part of this burgeoning area and introduce a touch of hot chicken to the scene.”

In addition to its menu offerings, the Sexy Sammies in Johnstown will spotlight local brews

and canned cocktails.

Centennial Hospitality Group, which unveiled its second Luna’s Tacos and Tequila location at 1246 Automation Drive in Windsor on April 1, opened the company’s 10th Wing Shack in November at 2690 28th St. in Boulder.

Seifried opened his first Wing Shack in 2004 in a shack at 2704 Eighth Ave. in Garden City. Two years later, he opened a second Wing Shack store at 158 E. 29th St. in Loveland.

In 2012, he opened Wing Shacks at 1815 65th Ave. in Greeley’s growing west end and at 1261 Main St. in Windsor. Wing Shacks then opened in 2016 at 1011 S. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, in 2017 at 1439 Stillwater Ave. in Cheyenne, and in 2019 at 1133 Francis St. in Longmont. Eighth and ninth stores were opened in 2021, at 4318 W. Ninth Street Road in Greeley and 21 N. Parish Ave. in Johnstown. In May 2023, Seifried announced that the Windsor location would move to a larger space at 1294 Main St., the building formerly home to Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. and a Stuft hamburger restaurant.

Seifried’s Centennial Hospitality Group also owns and operates four other Greeley restaurants: Centennial Public House, 819 Ninth St.; Luna’s Tacos and Tequila, across the street at 806 Ninth St.; and two other Sexy Sammies locations, one at 1540 Eighth Ave., and the other operating jointly with the Wing Shack on West Ninth Street Road. In February, Seifried suspended his plans to locate a Sexy Sammies eatery on North College Avenue in Fort Collins.