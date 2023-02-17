Plans suspended for Sexy Sammies in FoCo

Wing Shack owner Brian Seifried has suspended his plans to locate a Sexy Sammies drive-through restaurant on North College Avenue in Fort Collins, citing the “timeline and financial burden” of the city’s planning process as the reason for his decision.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the eatery specializing in chicken sandwiches and tenders would have been the chain’s third location and first outside Greeley. Seifried had wanted to convert a drive-through bank building into a fast-food vendor.