Wing Shack to open Friday in Boulder; 2nd Luna’s coming to Windsor

BOULDER – Brian Seifried’s Centennial Hospitality Group will open the company’s 10th Wing Shack on Friday in Boulder and has acquired space in Windsor for its second Luna’s Tacos and Tequila location.

Opening a Wing Shack at 2690 28th St. in Boulder is “a dream come true for Wing Shack to have a footprint in one of my favorite places in Colorado,” said Seifried, a 2015 BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty honoree who finished his high school education at the private September School in Boulder. “Boulder is a supportive environment where independent restaurants and local businesses thrive, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of this community. We’re not another chain or franchise from out of state; we’re a local wing joint that truly cares about the food and people we serve, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this ethos to Boulder.”

Seifried also said he signed a lease Oct. 25 to locate a Luna’s Mexican eatery in a 4,500-square-foot space in a strip mall at 1246 Automation Drive in Windsor that had been home to Howlers and Growlers Tap House and Eatery, which featured self-serve beer taps but abruptly closed in September.

“It’s got two bars and a rooftop patio,” Seifried said. “All the growth in Windsor is exciting for us. We thought it would be a great place to share our passion for tacos and spirits. We expect it to be open this spring.”

Luna’s Mexican menu features 90% gluten-free items.

Seifried opened his first Wing Shack in 2004 in a shack in Garden City.

The 1,300-square-foot leased space in Boulder, in a strip mall owned by Tebo Properties, will be “our smallest Wing Shack location, focusing on mostly takeout wings, salads and sandwiches,” Seifried told BizWest, adding that the location will include “a few tables to enjoy some of our garlic hot wings in person, but dine-in space is limited.

“We only needed to do some aesthetic upgrades to make it an excellent home for our 10th location,” he said. “It was first built out as a Pizza Hut and has served as home to a couple other short-standing food businesses since then. We love the neighborhood because of the successful local independent restaurants we are surrounded by. Our neighbors Mediterranean Deli, Dot’s Diner and Chez Thuy are a few of many examples of how the Boulder community supports its independent restaurants.”

Wing Shack is known for its never-frozen crispy chicken wings and array of sauces, ranging from a kid-friendly mild sauce to an incinerating Bear Hot sauce. In addition to bone-in and boneless wings, the menu features a mix of sandwiches, salads, handhelds and fries.

“We plan to have four full-time employees and 10 to 14 part-time employees,” Seifried said, “bringing our total as Centennial Hospitality Group to over 350 employees in Colorado and southern Wyoming.”

In 2006, two years after the original Wing Shack location was opened at 2704 Eighth Ave. in Garden City, Seifried opened a second store at 158 E. 29th St. in Loveland.

“Over the next few years we dedicated ourselves to keeping our standards and values across two stores,” Seifried wrote on the chain’s website. “No matter what the future held, we were determined that we would never sacrifice the quality of our food or the care for our customers and communities.”

In 2012, he opened stores at 1815 65th Ave. in Greeley’s growing west end and at 1261 Main St. in Windsor. Wing Shacks then opened in 2016 at 1011 S. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, in 2017 at 1439 Stillwater Ave. in Cheyenne, and in 2019 at 1133 Francis St. in Longmont. Eighth and ninth stores were opened in 2021, at 4318 W. Ninth Street Road in Greeley and 21 N. Parish Ave. in Johnstown. In May, Seifried announced that the Windsor location would move to a larger space at 1294 Main St., the building formerly home to Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. and a Stuft hamburger restaurant.

Seifried’s Centennial Hospitality Group also owns and operates four other Greeley restaurants: Centennial Public House, 819 Ninth St.; Luna’s Tacos and Tequila, across the street at 806 Ninth St.; and two Sexy Sammies locations, one at 1540 Eighth Ave., and the other operating jointly with the Wing Shack on West Ninth Street Road. In February, Seifried suspended his plans to locate a third Sexy Sammies eatery on North College Avenue in Fort Collins.

The new Wing Shack in Boulder will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will donate a percentage of sales from its opening weekend to the Emergency Family Assistance Association.