Luna’s Tacos & Tequila operator opens Centennial Public House in downtown Greeley
GREELEY — Centennial Hospitality Group, the Northern Colorado restaurant group behind Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, Sexy Sammies and Wing Shack, is bringing a new concept to downtown Greeley: Centennial Public House.
The restaurant, which opened this week at 819 Ninth St., offers a menu of elevated pub classics designed by chef Chris Wornowitz. Dishes run the gamut from minced smoked lamb and beef shepherd’s pie to fish and chips to smoked chicken wings.
“We are incredibly excited to bring The Centennial Public House to the Downtown Greeley community,” Centennial Hospitality Group president Brian Seifried said in a prepared statement. “Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences in Downtown Greeley has driven us to create a space where our guests can enjoy exceptional food and drink and forge unforgettable memories.”
