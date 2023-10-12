New owner plans minor upgrades at Greeley inn

GREELEY – Office improvements and painting are atop the agenda for Jung Ho Kim, whose YKCO Greeley Inc. purchased the 39-room University Inn in August for $2.3 million.

The seller was YJ Greeley Hospitality Inc., which had purchased the motel in 2019 for $1.4 million.

The new owner of the motel at 721 13th St., who goes by “Jay” for customers, is installing new hotel-management software and “getting the office part ready,” said Angie Martinez, the inn’s general manager. “The building had already been remodeled by the previous owner, so there’s no real changes planned for now,” she said, “but he does want to paint everything.”

Rooms at the inn have cable TV, coffee makers, refrigerators, free wi-fi and wood accents.