Investor books $29M Broomfield hotel deal

BROOMFIELD — A New York-based hospitality real estate investor recently bought the Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn Boulder Broomfield/Interlocken hotels at 455 Zang St. in Broomfield for $29 million.

Broomfield real estate records show that AWH Broomfield Hotel LLC, an entity registered to the address of AWH Partners LLC, bought the hotels, which share a single building, last month from MB Hospitality (RIBROOM) LP.

The Residence Inn side of the property has 122 suites geared to long-term stays, according to Travel Boulder, while the Fairfield Inn wing has 79 rooms and 11 suites.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The hotels were built in 2017, according to county property records.

MB Hospitality is registered to a post office box in Dallas, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The entity could be affiliated with Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), which which controls the Fairfield Inn and Residence Inn brands.

According to AWH’s property portfolio, the company’s other Colorado hotel holdings include Embassy Suites Denver Southeast and Embassy Suites Colorado Springs. AWH representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

on Facebook on LinkedIn