Sexy Sammies opens downtown Greeley restaurant

The new downtown Greeley joint is Sexy Sammies’ second restaurant. The original, also in Greeley, is at 4318 W. Ninth St. Courtesy Sexy Sammies.

GREELEY — Sexy Sammies, a chicken-tender and sandwich restaurant operated by Greeley-based Centennial Hospitality Group, has opened a new location in downtown Greeley at 1540 Eighth Ave.

The downtown joint is Sexy Sammies’ second restaurant. The original, also in Greeley, is at 4318 W. Ninth St.

Sexy Sammies is owned by Brian Seifried, who’s growing Northern Colorado and southeast Wyoming portfolio of restaurants includes Wing Shack and Luna’s Tacos & Tequila.

“We are beyond excited for this location near the [University of Northern Colorado] campus and to bring another small business to the thriving downtown Greeley community,” said Seifried. “Since our start in Garden City with Wing Shack 18 years ago, we have loved being a part of this town.”

A portion of proceeds from sales during the first week of operations at the Eighth Avenue location is earmarked for donation to local non-profit organizations.