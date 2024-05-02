Colorado State University students brew up competition in Iron Brew Challenge

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University students enrolled in classes in the school’s Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition will put their beer-making skills to the test Thursday evening in the Iron Brew Challenge.

The event, held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday between the Gifford Building and the Nancy Richardson Design Center on the CSU campus in Fort Collins, pairs students with alumni brewers to develop new beers using a secret ingredient. Spruce tips were the secret ingredient in the 2023 Iron Brew Challenge.

The three participating teams of CSU students crafted their entries at a trio of Fort Collins breweries: New Belgium Brewing Co., Odell Brewing and Sweetwater Brewing.

Judges from the Fort Collins brewing community will determine the Iron Brew Challenge winner.