PRPA to host second public session on resource planning

FORT COLLINS – As part of Platte River Power Authority’s 2024 Integrated Resource Plan process, the public power utility will host its second community engagement session Thursday at the Energy Engagement Center on its headquarters campus at 2000 E. Horsetooth Road.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Food will be provided, and a virtual option via a Zoom link will be posted on the day of the event on prpa.org/2024irp.

Community members served by the electric distribution utilities of Estes Park Power and Communications, Fort Collins Utilities, Longmont Power and Communications and Loveland Water and Power are invited to attend. They will receive an update on work accomplished since the utility’s first listening session on June 1 to support the region’s energy transition. Members of the public also will be able to ask questions and share feedback as PRPA continues to

develop the resource plan.

Questions also may be submitted in advance by emailing 2024IRP@prpa.org.

“Platte River fundamentally believes in creating a robust planning process for the region’s energy future that includes input from our owner communities,” said Raj Singam Setti, chief transition and integration officer for PRPA, in a prepared statement. “We have one of the most aggressive non-carbon goals in the country, and as such, we have a commitment to provide reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy that values and equally balances the mission and vision of the organization.”