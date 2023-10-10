Lazzaro inks deal with Mayo to combat TBM

BOULDER — Lazzaro Medical Inc., a Boulder-based medical device company, has entered into an agreement with the Mayo Clinic to support the clinic in its work with those with Tracheobronchomalacia, a breathing disorder.

TBM is a degenerative disease that causes the complete, or near-complete, collapse of the airway due to the breakdown of cartilage in the trachea.

The parties hope the collaboration will raise awareness about TBM and increase access to Lazzaro’s robotically assisted Minimally Invasive Tracheal Repair procedure. The system restores healthy breathing for previously untreatable patients while reducing operating times and patient recovery duration, according to a press statement from Lazzaro.

“In the United States, TBM is estimated to be present in half of the nation’s 16 million COPD patients. Previous treatment was worse than the disease for many potential patients,” Dr. Richard Lazzaro, co-founder and chief medical officer of Lazzaro, said in a written statement. “Through this collaboration, we seek to reduce timelines in making this therapy available for the millions of patients who could greatly benefit.”

Resources from this agreement will also be used to prepare the company’s 510k FDA submission, Lazzaro said..

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology. Mayo will use revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research, the press statement said.