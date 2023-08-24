Left Hand Oktoberfest returns Sept. 29-30

LONGMONT — Left Hand Brewing Co. will host Left Hand Oktoberfest, an annual tradition since 2012, Sept. 29-30, at The Garden, the event space at the brewery’s Boston Street headquarters.

The event, which raises money for the Left Hand Brewing Foundation and other local nonprofits groups, will feature live music, German-style brews and competitions such as brat eating and stein holding. Head for the Hills is the headlining music act for Left Hand Oktoberfest 2023.