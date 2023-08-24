Nonprofits  August 24, 2023

Left Hand Oktoberfest returns Sept. 29-30

BizWest Staff

LONGMONT — Left Hand Brewing Co. will host Left Hand Oktoberfest, an annual tradition since 2012, Sept. 29-30, at The Garden, the event space at the brewery’s Boston Street headquarters. 

The event, which raises money for the Left Hand Brewing Foundation and other local nonprofits groups, will feature live music, German-style brews and competitions such as brat eating and stein holding. Head for the Hills is the headlining music act for Left Hand Oktoberfest 2023.

