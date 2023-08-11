Historic Boulder gem

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.

$4,200,000

700 Pearl St., # 1 & 2

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Sq. ft.: 2,208 Acres: N/A County: Boulder Year built: 2006 Property type: Condos Garage spaces: 2 Amenities: Living moss walls, a hanging bed, two hanging love seats, recycled Parisian street lamps, sliding steel doors, steel floors, and recycled teak floors by Indoteak Design.

700 Pearl St. is a historic gem. Built in 1901 as the Racket grocery store, this property underwent a remarkable transformation in 2017. Celebrity Designer Kari Whitman reimagined the space, creating what is now the hippest pad in Boulder! The interior design of this home has graced the covers of national and state magazines such as Colorado Homes and Gardens and Modern in Denver.The interior was entirely stripped down to the studs and rebuilt with 80% repurposed and recycled materials. Be amazed by the unique design installations that truly set this home apart. Highlights include 9′ glass panels from an old New York City high rise, upcycled to serve as shower walls and sliding doors. Other features are living moss walls, a hanging bed, and two hanging love seats. The home also boasts recycled Parisian street lamps, sliding steel doors, steel floors, and recycled teak floors by Indoteak Design. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, stunning cabinetry, and a custom Edison bulb light fixture, turkish travertine and Italian stone slabs. Paying homage to Boulder’s western history are bullet and shotgun shell details, vintage buffalo nickels, and over 300 recycled Ralph Lauren and EcoDomo leather belts that adorn several walls and a headboard. As the sun sets and the fireplace glows listen to your favorite albums on the home’s custom sound system.This coveted West Pearl Street location is conveniently situated two blocks to popular Pearl Street Mall and some of Boulder’s best hiking trails. All furnishings included. Experience the fusion of history, creativity, and luxury – a true work of art in the heart of Boulder.

Listing brokerage: Slifer Smith & Frampton

Listing agent: Francis Hagan, broker associate, 808-388-9318

Photos by Darrin Frisby and Kari Whitman

View full listing here.