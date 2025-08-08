Laird Superfood revenues grew 20% in second quarter

BOULDER — Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), a Boulder-based natural-products company, reported increased sales for the second quarter.

Laird manufactures and distributes coffee creamers, hydration and beverage supplements, coffee, tea and hot-chocolate products.

The company reported Q2 revenues of $11.99 million, up 20% from $10 million for the same period a year ago. Laird posted a net loss of $400,000, or 3 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $200,000, or 2 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

“I am very proud of our second-quarter results and the efforts by our team, which delivered 20% net sales growth year-over-year and approximately 40% gross margin in a challenging consumer and economic environment,” CEO Jason Vieth said in a written statement.

Vieth said the company’s revenue growth was driven by its wholesale business, which increased 47% year over year, with gains in grocery and club stores.

“Operationally, we continued to prove our agility in managing our supply chain,” he said. “Even in the face of unprecedented tariff pressures, we were able to deliver gross margin results that are among the best in our industry. Going forward, we will continue to invest into the growth of our brand, and are thrilled to once again be among the fastest growing food companies in the public markets.”

E-commerce sales increased by 2% year-over-year and contributed 52% of total net sales, driven by continued strong performance on Amazon.com, according to a press release.

Laird said the higher net loss compared with the prior year was driven “primarily by higher marketing investment, higher selling costs on top-line sales, and personnel costs related to stock-based compensation.”

Year-to-date net sales total $23.6 million, compared with $19.9 million for the first half of 2024.

Laird was founded in 2015 and relocated its headquarters from Sisters, Oregon, to Boulder in early 2023.

Laird’s stock price closed at $5.95 Friday, down 1.49% from the previous day’s close of $6.04.

