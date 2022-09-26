 September 26, 2022

FoCo neighbors mull annexation for potential development

FORT COLLINS – Developers who are eyeing 47 acres on the northeast corner of East Mulberry Street and Interstate 25 that could be used as general commercial and service commercial business if it’s annexed will petition the city by the end of the year to annex the long-vacant tract. According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, neighbors who commented on the potential annexation and development had no real objections to developing the site.

