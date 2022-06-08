Teaching Tree plans annual fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center has scheduled the 2022 Little Plates for Little People fundraiser and open house.

The event will take place June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Teaching Tree’s Fort Collins location, 424 Pine St.

The outdoor event will feature a silent auction and live music from the Waido Experience., as well as games and activities. The Sweaty Moose Food Truck will serve “Colorado-style comfort foods” alongside a variety of complimentary appetizers and beverages. Staff will offer tours of the facility throughout the evening.

The event is free to attend, though guests are encouraged to make donations. Advance registration is required. Attendees who donate $50 or more with their registration will receive a voucher for a complimentary meal during the event from Sweaty Moose. Community members can register to attend at teaching-tree.org/little-plates.

Teaching Tree provides early childcare for families of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.