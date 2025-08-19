Legal & Courts  August 19, 2025

Court denies lender’s motion to enforce Future Legends settlement

Future Legends No Occupancy sign
A sign posted by the Town of Windsor at the entrance to the Future Legends sports complex states that certain facilities have been deemed “unsafe” and that their certificates of occupancy have expired. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

A Weld District Court judge Monday denied a credit union’s motion to enforce a pact with the troubled Future Legends sports complex in Windsor.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Breaking News Greeley Legal & Courts Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Windsor Future Legends Jeff Katofsky Judge Kimberly Baird Schutt Shannon Lyons U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Weld District Court
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts