E Source absorbs utility insights firm Opinion Dynamics

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a data-science company that serves the utility industry, recently acquired Massachusetts-based Opinion Dynamics.

“Opinion Dynamics brings a multidisciplinary team of social scientists, economists, engineers, consultants, and data scientists, all recognized for providing innovative methods, portfolio management excellence, and defensible insights to utilities and regulators across North America,” E Source said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“For 37 years, Opinion Dynamics has grown as an independent company. This next step allows us to accelerate growth, invest in staff development and expand our client-centered services — delivering evaluation, research, and advisory solutions at the intersection of the customer and the grid. Our dedicated team will continue to provide our industry-leading level of service, now backed by an even deeper bench of experts ready to address all of the emerging issues our clients face,” OD president Bill Norton said in the release.

E Source has made more than a dozen acquisitions over the past half-decade or so. “Backed by Align Capital Partners, this acquisition is part of E Source’s bold growth strategy to accelerate innovation and transformation across the utility sector by bringing in top talent and expanding its capabilities through targeted acquisitions like Opinion Dynamics,” the company said.

