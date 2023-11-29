E Source continues acquisition spree, absorbs UMS Group consultancy

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a data-science company that serves the utility industry, has acquired utility consulting firm UMS Group Inc.

“By bringing UMS Group into E Source, we’re reaffirming our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive solutions to utilities,” E Source CEO Dave Perotti said in a prepared statement. “This acquisition amplifies our ability to empower utilities in a rapidly changing energy landscape, particularly in the face of pressing challenges like climate change, renewable energy adoption, and asset management.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

E Source, which was itself acquired by Align Capital Partners in 2019, bought management-consulting firm Utilligent in September. The company has absorbed nearly a dozen other firms since 2020.