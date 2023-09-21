E Source acquires management-consulting firm Utilligent

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a data-science company that serves the utility industry, has acquired management-consulting firm Utilligent, its 10th such deal since 2020.

“The integration of Utilligent’s capabilities, talent, and expertise along with the value it brings to utilities aligns with the client focus E Source has in our engagements. Together, we are an even stronger partner and adviser as we help accelerate utilities’ transition to a sustainable future,” E Source CEO Dave Perotti said in a prepared statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but E Source said that by absorbing Utilligent, the company’s workforce is boosted by 30%.