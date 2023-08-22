Boulder digital-identity consulting firm Integral Partners acquired

BOULDER — Integral Partners LLC, a consulting firm that helps clients protect their identities and manage information accessibility, has been acquired by London, United Kingdom-based Xalient.

The deal “bolsters Xalient’s existing presence in North America and underscores its commitment to global growth,” the company said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Xalient’s journey,” Xalient CEO Sherry Vaswani said in the release. “We are joining forces to create a unique blend of identity, security, and networking expertise in a specialist services company. We see great synergies, in terms of strengthening our position in the digital identity segment while enriching our existing offer to customers. There is a strong cultural fit between both companies that will help drive value for our customers and employees in both the short and the long term.”